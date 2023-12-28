Panthers News: Bryce Young, Cam Newton, Brian Burns and Julius Peppers
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton doubles down
Cam Newton's never been a stranger to headlines. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback caused a stir recently by outlining the difference between game managers and game changers, which came with scathing and unnecessary attacks from media members that had nothing to do with the original critique.
Those were looking at Newton's comments a little differently after some poor performances from those he mentioned around the league. Deebo Samuel didn't take kindly to having his quarterback mentioned, coming to Brock Purdy's defense and stating the 2015 NFL MVP had been texting him constantly regarding the issue.
As expected, this got a retort from Newton. The former No. 1 overall pick denied Samuel's claims and doubled down on his assessment of football's most important position via NBC Sports Bay Area.
"I used the monocle emoji basically saying like, 'What's going on here?' Not to retract my statement. I said what I said. Or in this case, I emoji'd what I emoji'd. Now, Deebo. My guy. Been a fan, still a fan. You must stop the cap, bro. You said something like, 'Cam, stop calling my phone.' Motherf--ker, I don't got your number. Whoever calling you, that ain't my phone calling you. It was so believable I had to go back on my phone [to check]. That s--t was believable. But I don't even got your number to call you or reach out to you. And if I did, put it out there for the people to see. I want the receipts because maybe somebody reaching out to you that I don't necessarily know. But it wasn't me."- Cam Newton via NBC Sports
Newton is doing an exceptional job of generating buzz away from the gridiron. He's also more qualified to talk quarterbacks than anybody given his proven credentials. Depending on how things unfold in the postseason, this particular talking point could go on for a while yet.