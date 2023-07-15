Panthers News: Bryce Young, Cam Newton, Hayden Hurst and Duce Staley
Delving deeper into the recent Carolina Panthers news and rumors.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as final preparations continue with training camp on the immediate horizon?
Good morning and a happy weekend to you all. Among the Carolina Panthers stories causing debate recently include quarterback Bryce Young's attitude winning over his backfield partner Miles Sanders, Hayden Hurst flying under the radar, Duce Staley being tipped for a coordinator role in 2024, and Cam Newton locking horns with a familiar face.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers in good hands with Bryce Young
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers have been enormously impressed from top to bottom with the way quarterback Bryce Young has adjusted to the pro ranks throughout early workouts. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft transitioned seamlessly and commanded instant respect within the locker room, which was the primary objective heading into camp.
Another player that came out in support of Young recently was running back Miles Sanders. During an appearance on the Mac and Bone Show on WFNZ, the former second-round pick out of Penn State stated via Pro Football Talk that his signal-caller has lovely touch on his throws and the Panthers are in good hands.
"He’s cocky in a humble way. The humblest way. He knows who he is. I think we’re in good hands."- Miles Sanders via Pro Football Talk
This is another big confidence boost for Young, who's been learning the playbook and working out with his offensive playmakers during this supposed period of downtime. Sanders will be an integral part of any early success that comes to the Heisman Trophy winner, so his confidence holds a tremendous amount of weight all things considered.