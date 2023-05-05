Panthers News: Bryce Young, Cam Newton, Scott Fitterer and improvement
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as excitement builds towards rookie minicamp and organized team activities?
The Carolina Panthers have turned their attention away from the 2023 NFL Draft and onto preparations for the upcoming campaign. Scott Fitterer and his staff will still be examining ways to improve the roster beforehand, but things look pretty good right now considering how bleak the team's fortunes appeared this time last year.
Among the stories causing debate currently include Cam Newton's future, Scott Fitterer's conviction surrounding the Panthers' draft process, Bryce Young's special traits stretching beyond the field, and Carolina's offseason improvements received praise.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers named among offseason improvers
It's been one of the more memorable off-season periods in recent memory. Something that was acknowledged by Alex Kay of The Bleacher Report, who named the Carolina Panthers as one of the NFL's biggest improvers after a frenzied period of activity.
"The Carolina Panthers narrowly missed making the playoffs last year, but they made a slew of changes in the past few months that could put them back in the postseason field for the first time since 2017. Expect this team to be a real threat in the NFC South if (Bryce) Young can stay healthy and perform well with the weight of the franchise's expectations on his shoulders."- Alex Kay, The Bleacher Report
While this is largely dependent on Bryce Young's transition from college to the pros, everything is seemingly in place for a good campaign. And hopefully, the bad luck that's surrounded the Panthers over the last few years will finally become a thing of the past.