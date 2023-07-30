Panthers News: Bryce Young, camp future, Ikem Ekwonu and C.J. Henderson
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OT Ikem Ekwonu's emerging dominance
Ikem Ekwonu is the franchise left tackle everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers craved since the days of Jordan Gross. After a difficult first fortnight, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft grew in stature and left no doubt about his importance to the organization in the short and long term.
Ekwonu's emerging dominance is continuing throughout training camp despite coming up against Brian Burns almost constantly. As the old saying goes, iron sharpens iron, which is definitely the case regarding two of the best young players at their respective positions.
When discussing Ekwonu's progress recently, team captain Shaq Thompson stated via Joe Person of The Athletic that having such an exceptional offensive line coach and the competition against Burns is sure to help the one-time North Carolina State product grow further heading into his sophomore season.
"Ickey’s strong as hell. He’s definitely improved a lot. Having that first year, going through whatever highs and lows. But I think he has one of the best offensive line coaches (James Campen) in the game. You go against {Brian} Burns every day, he’s just gonna make you better. He’s definitely one of those guys that definitely is gonna improve this year."- Ikem Ekwonu via The Athletic
Ekwonu has clearly commanded the respect of those established figures within the locker room and the Panthers are expecting big things. There is also an added urgency to perform with a new rookie signal-caller in Bryce Young to protect.