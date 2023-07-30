Panthers News: Bryce Young, camp future, Ikem Ekwonu and C.J. Henderson
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young can become NFL giant
It was never going to be perfect for quarterback Bryce Young throughout camp. Things are speeding up and will get more physical when the pads go on to kick off next week's sessions, but it's been encouraging from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft more often than not.
Young is carrying the hopes of a franchise on his inexperienced shoulders. But despite the obvious concerns about his height, Neil Reynolds from Sky Sports believes the former Alabama star can become an NFL giant under head coach Frank Reich.
"There will be some bumps in the road, but Bryce Young is expected to hit the ground running in Charlotte. Quarterback whisperer Frank Reich was brought on board as the new head coach and a returning offensive line and veteran additions such as running back Miles Sanders, receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Hayden Hurst should help. Young may be small in stature, but he could become an NFL giant given time."- Neil Reynolds, Sky Sports
This is something the Panthers genuinely believe after sacrificing so much for Young. He threw another pick-six during Saturday's practice after a nice play from Shaq Thompson, but the signal-caller has a strong enough character to ensure turnovers won't impact his overall mindset.
It'll be fascinating to watch Young working with pads on in an NFL setting for the first time on Monday. But the important thing is to not get carried away regardless of how he performs.