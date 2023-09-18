Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chandler Zavala, Brian Burns and Week 2
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from across the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's performance
Another milestone awaits Bryce Young this evening when the rookie quarterback takes the field for his home regular season debut. It's also the first time he'll be showcased in NFL primetime, which normally brings the entire country to a standstill.
Young was part of some monumentally big moments throughout his time at Alabama. This is a completely different ball game and as previously stated, the stakes are high in pursuit of losing ground early in the NFC South title race.
When discussing Young facing the glaring spotlight against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium, Frank Reich stated via Sports Illustrated that it's nothing he hasn't experienced before. The head coach also hinted that treating this like any other game is the best advice he could offer.
"Every step for him is a new step in the NFL. He's played on the big stage his whole life, so enjoy the moment. The biggest piece of advice you can give the rookies is when you play on Monday night, it's a long wait until Monday night. So don't get too amped up too early. Just be patient because it's a long wait."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Young won't want two losses on his record to kick off his NFL career. There were some good and bad moments in Week 1, but now is the time for Carolina's coaching staff to start opening things up for the No. 1 overall selection and see how he fares.