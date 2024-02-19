Panthers news: Bryce Young, Chandler Zavala, Xavier Worthy and Dave Canales
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Being cautious with Dave Canales
It was hard not to be taken in by Dave Canales' passion and intent during his introductory press conference. The Carolina Panthers head coach is incredibly driven. He's relishing the chance to turn around the NFL's worst franchise. This is a refreshing change of pace from those who shunned a toxic organization throughout the hiring cycle.
After so much misery under David Tepper's woeful ownership, talk is cheap. The team's long-suffering fanbase has been fooled by false promises with no substance attached before. They want to see action, an improved football product, and more stability on the playing personnel side.
This was a sentiment echoed by team writer Darin Gantt. He stated that some skepticism is more than warranted after the last two head coaching hires didn't meet expectations. The only way Canales can begin altering perceptions is by doing things the right way and returning the Panthers franchise to its core foundations.
"Given recent results, it's reasonable to withhold judgment. You plow through as many coaches as the Panthers have lately; it's fair to wonder if this one will be any more successful than the last one. Until they are, the skepticism is allowed."- Darin Gantt, Panthers.com
Nobody is expecting the Panthers to go from the league's worst team to a playoff contender in one season. Unfortunately, the NFL doesn't work like that most of the time. What Canales can do is restore a sense of belief. That will be half the battle where this team's disillusioned support is concerned.