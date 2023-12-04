Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chris Tabor, Brian Burns and Jaycee Horn
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Assessment of Bryce Young
It was another difficult afternoon for Bryce Young. The rookie quarterback flashed some moments of promise, but his hesitancy and lack of confidence are lingering to the point one has to wonder about the damage this is doing long-term.
The Carolina Panthers need help on the protection and skill positions this offseason. Young is not without blame by any stretch of the imagination, with bad habits creeping into his production that wasn't evident during a prolific college career at Alabama.
Despite this rough outing, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Ryan Neal sees big things in the signal-caller's future based on comments via the team's website. That's hard to see right now, and things might get worse before they get better.
"I like that Bryce Young kid a lot. A lot of people put him under a lot of fire, but you've got to remember he's a rookie. I know people like to compare him to C.J. Stroud, but that's not fair. It's a different team, different scheme, different system."- Ryan Neal via Panthers.com
A huge offseason awaits the Panthers and Young. The right reinforcements must arrive and the quarterback needs to work exceptionally hard on improving problem areas of his game in pursuit of a more profitable 2024 campaign.
Anything less will see the doubts increase.