Panthers News: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Steph Curry and training camp
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young signs rookie deal
Although there was no real panic regarding Bryce Young and his rookie contract, things were getting pretty close to the cut-off point where the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft wouldn't be able to participate in practices. Thankfully for everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers, the situation was resolved in a satisfactory manner on Friday afternoon.
According to multiple reports later confirmed by the team, Young penned his four-year deal one day before he was scheduled to make the trip down to Wofford College for training camp. There is also the option of a fifth-year given the quarterback's first-round status.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network laid out the financial structure of Young's deal to the masses. The insider stated that he'll get $37.96 million fully guaranteed and a $24.6 million signing bonus that was paid immediately.
This was the main stumbling block in negotiations, so it was no surprise to see the Panthers concede all things considered. They sacrificed a significant amount to acquire Young and already placed him at No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart, so missing valuable practice time heading into his rookie campaign was absolutely out of the question.
Everyone can now focus their attention firmly on football. Young has the fortunes of Carolina football squarely in his hands, so hopefully this contract looks like a bargain in no time at all.