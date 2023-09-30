Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Tarik Cohen and Davante Adams
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just one day remaining before their Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings?
Happy weekend everyone. Let's hope it's one of better fortunes for the Carolina Panthers, who take the controversial turf at Bank of America Stadium in the hope of ending their winless run to begin the 2023 campaign against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
Nothing but maximum effort and exceptional execution will do. Until then, the stories causing debate include Bryce Young getting the green light, confidence in Chuba Hubbard if Miles Sanders is unable to participate, Tarik Cohen's eagerness to get back involved, and a reality check for those hoping Carolina trades for Davante Adams.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers RB Tarik Cohen's eagerness
It's been a gradual build-up back to football fitness for Tarik Cohen. The former North Carolina A&T star signed a few weeks ago after a successful tryout and according to head coach Frank Reich, is close to being activated after catching the eye in no uncertain terms during this week's practice sessions.
This would be a fairytale story for Cohen, who was cast aside into the proverbial football wilderness thanks in no small part to significant injury issues that have kept him off a regular season field since 2019.
After hard work and strenuous rehabilitation, things are finally looking up. And when the time comes, Cohen is ready to make a telling contribution based on his comments via Chris Lea from WRAL-TV.
"I'm feeling really confident in where I'm at. Just ready to get back out there and get under those lights."- Tarik Cohen via WRAL-TV
Cohen might not be activated this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. However, considering the standard of opposition upcoming before the bye week, Carolina needs all the help it can get.