Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Tarik Cohen and Davante Adams
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young gets the green light
It was heartwarming to see quarterback Bryce Young not carry an injury designation for Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The rookie signal-caller came through practice unscathed after missing last weekend's loss at the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle issue, which is welcome news for a team dealing with some severe injury complications currently.
Coaches and players have come out publicly to declare there's been something different about Young's command of the huddle this week. While fans should temper expectations to a certain extent, this looks like a decent contest to announce himself on the NFL stage versus a Vikings pass defense ranked among the league's worst in terms of yards conceded.
This was a sentiment echoed by veteran Andy Dalton, who stated via the team's website that Young is getting into the swing of things regarding game-week preparations and learning what it takes to be successful at the next level.
"I think for Bryce, especially once you get into the regular season and once you start playing games, the flow of the week, all that kind of stuff, it's all new to him, right? So for him, he's just trying to find his way. And there's some things you don't know that you don't know, you know, and for him, I feel like he's done a great job of taking ownership of what we're doing, and that's what you have to have at this position."- Andy Dalton via Panthers.com
With C.J. Stroud taking the NFL by storm, the former Alabama standout could do with a profitable outing on Sunday. Something that will no doubt assist the Carolina Panthers in their pursuit of getting over the hump and into the win column at the fourth time of asking.