Panthers News: Bryce Young, Deion Jones, Frankie Luvu and Keith Taylor Jr.
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the eagerly-anticipated Fan Fest taking place at Bank of America Stadium tonight?
Thousands of Carolina Panthers faithful will make their descent to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for Fan Fest tonight. This is always one of the most hotly anticipated occasions of the preparation period, which should draw more interest than ever thanks to the presence of legitimate hope under Frank Reich and a quarterback to be proud of once again.
Until this evening's festivities, the stories generating column inches include Deion Jones' decision to join the Panthers, Bryce Young's conviction, Frankie Luvu's impact, and Keith Taylor Jr. drawing rave reviews.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Deion Jones on Carolina Panthers' choice
It's been a busy few days in terms of transactions where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. Perhaps the most notable is Deion Jones, who made a big impact during his Monday tryout and was signed to a one-year deal by general manager Scott Fitterer immediately after.
Jones should provide the Panthers additional linebacker depth and could allow Frankie Luvu to spend more time on the edge depending on how he transitions into Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme. When asked about why Carolina appealed to him, the former second-round pick stated via the team's website that everything seemed to make sense before signing on the dotted line.
"Man, everything just made sense. They made me feel welcome, giving me an opportunity. I'm just ready to get back to ball, get back playing, get back flying around. The coaching staff, team, the way they made me feel welcome, (it) seemed like a good locker room. I'm trying to fit in where I can fit in."- Deion Jones via Panthers.com
Although many analysts think Jones is past the peak of his powers, the player has enough in his locker to assist next season. In what capacity will be dependent on how he fares throughout camp and during preseason games.