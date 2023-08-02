Panthers News: Bryce Young, Deion Jones, Frankie Luvu and Keith Taylor Jr.
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Keith Taylor's rave reviews
Much has been made about the lack of cornerback additions throughout a busy offseason for the Carolina Panthers. This represents a significant gamble considering how things unfolded last season, but the coaching staff always seemed confident in their ability to get more out of the team's current options.
This faith is being repaid throughout camp so far. C.J. Henderson looked like a man reborn before having to sit out the last two practices through injury, with Keith Taylor Jr. also looking far more assured under a coaching team that actually knows what they're doing.
When asked about Taylor's growth, head coach Frank Reich stated via the team's website that he was pleased and that having the right depth at almost every position remains of critical importance.
"I feel great about the cornerback depth. He's had a strong couple of good days together now, as you guys have seen, so that's what we're looking for. I mean, the play he made today in red zone was really nice. Made a couple of nice plays the other day in the stadium here. So we need that competition. We need that depth, unfortunately, in this league at every position. We've got to have that, and this is a time of year that we can develop that to the fullest."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Taylor is embarking on a road to redemption after a lackluster second season with the Panthers. If he can return to something like his rookie form and perhaps even improve on that, all hope is not lost regarding the former fifth-round selection just yet.