Panthers News: Bryce Young, Deion Jones, Frankie Luvu and Keith Taylor Jr.
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's conviction
Bryce Young threw his fourth interception of camp on Tuesday when Keith Taylor Jr. brilliantly picked off a ball designed for Ian Thomas. However, it was another accomplished day from the signal-caller and one he can take great heart from moving forward.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was especially ruthless in red-zone situations. Young threaded the needle on numerous occasions - scoring points seemingly at will against the Carolina Panthers' progressive defense - which drew special praise from head coach Frank Reich based on his comments via USA Today Sports.
"I thought Bryce had a good today in the red zone. You know, when you get down there—really tight windows, right? As we all know. And so, we’re at a stage where you have to try things out. Like, we’re gonna tell him, ‘Hey, challenge yourself. See if you can put the ball in that place, in that window, against that coverage. We need to find those things out now. What are we comfortable with? Did you like the way he ran that route?' So, I thought Bryce did a great job at that today as did all the quarterbacks. And you throw enough down there, you’re gonna have some good ones and some bad ones. But I thought it was a good day."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
Young has the weapons needed to thrive inside the 20-yard line. The likes of Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Hayden Hurst know how to get open quickly, with Miles Sanders also providing a useful outlet out of the backfield for good measure.
Couple this with Young's rapid-fire processing and elite decision-making, one expects the Panthers to be much improved in this crucial area of the field.