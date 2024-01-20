Panthers news: Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, Ben Johnson and Cam Newton
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as NFL fans around the world get set to enjoy divisional playoff round weekend?
The NFL is a fast-moving beast. Teams looking to clinch a Super Bowl triumph can move one step closer over the divisional round weekend, which begins today. For also-rans such as the Carolina Panthers, they are hard at work to hopefully put themselves in a better position to contend next season and beyond.
Whether David Tepper is capable of making the moves needed to get the Panthers trending in the right direction is another matter. While we wait for additional developments, the stories causing debate include the trade for quarterback Bryce Young coming under the microscope, Cam Newton pulling no punches with a FOX Sports analyst, Ben Johnson's interview, and Derrick Brown's well-deserved distinction.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers complete Ben Johnson interview
The Carolina Panthers confirmed they had completed a virtual interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. He's been highly regarded for some time. The play-caller enhanced his credentials throughout another incredible campaign under head coach Dan Campbell. He's also long been thought of as David Tepper's primary target.
Tepper got the chance to state his chance and get a feel for where Johnson's head is at. He was also scheduled to speak to the Washington Commanders on Friday before discussing the vacant positions with the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks later today (Saturday).
While Carolina's erratic billionaire could win any bidding war, it'll take more than his almost unlimited wealth to convince Johnson this is a project worth being part of. Now that first impressions have been made, all fans can do is wait.