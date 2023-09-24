Panthers News: Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, Pete Carroll and Week 3 game day
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as Frank Reich's men gear up for their game at the Seattle Seahawks this afternoon?
Game day has officially arrived once again and it's a critical one for the Carolina Panthers. They are in desperate need of a confidence-boosting triumph after two straight losses to begin the campaign, but that'll be easier said than done on their travels at the Seatle Seahawks - one of the loudest venues in the entire league.
Another nail-biting afternoon awaits. Until then, the topics causing conversation include hope surrounding Bryce Young, what Pete Carroll expects from the Panthers, Derrick Brown's mindset, and Week 3 odds heading into this afternoon.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers at Seahawks odds
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 5.0-point underdogs at the Seattle Seahawks this afternoon at Lumen Field. This can be wagered at -110 depending on which side of the spread takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone wishing to bet Carolina on the money line can get odds of +194 (bet $100 to win $194). Seattle is favored to pick up their second win of the 2023 season at -235 (bet $235 to win $100).
FanDuel has set the over/under at 42.0 points for the clash:
- Over 42.0 points: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
- Under 42.0 points: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.