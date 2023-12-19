Panthers News: Bryce Young, D.J. Chark, Cam Newton and Week 16
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's leadership
Bryce Young hasn't had it all his way this season. But when the time came for the Carolina Panthers quarterback to step up in pursuit of a second victory of the campaign, he demonstrated the leadership qualities normally associated with franchise signal-callers around the league.
Young took his team on a long drive downfield in the game's closing stages. He was poised in the pocket. He made clutch throws when required. More importantly, the No. 1 overall pick put everyone at ease to keep things on an even keel.
This was discussed in greater depth by wide receiver Adam Thielen via the team's website. Specifically, the confidence and focus Young expected from himself and from those around him in the huddle to reach their common goal.
"You just see the confidence in him. Just let everybody do their job, focus, and you can hear the energy in his voice. We can do this. No panic, no stress. Let's go see what happens. Obviously, everything's kind of against us in the passing game, and to be able to go down and score or get to the field goal range and win the game says a lot about this group's resiliency and just keep fighting to find a way to win. Obviously, it's only our second one, but it feels good to win no matter what."- Adam Thielen via Panthers.com
It's been a rookie campaign to forget in difficult circumstances for Young. Two things that cannot be questioned are the player's toughness and ability to lead from the front. Something that should stand the Heisman Trophy winner and the Panthers in good stead long-term.