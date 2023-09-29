Panthers News: Bryce Young, D.J. Johnson, Thomas Brown and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OC Thomas Brown on TE involvement
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton threw the football 58 times at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. Despite this, it was once again an anonymous afternoon for the tight ends at his disposal.
There's been a lack of involvement from the group through three weeks. This is surprising considering how much Frank Reich has utilized tight ends in the past, but offensive coordinator Thomas Brown stated it had more to do with the opposition rather than anything else based on his comments via Sports Illustrated.
"I think it's all based off who you're playing, what they're playing coverage-wise and also who is open and available. I think when you talk about attack a defense from a pass game standpoint, you have a specific plan from week to week when it comes to attacking single-high man, single-high zone, three deep zones, or even a two-high shell. It's more about guys getting open and the timing and rhythm of the play."- Thomas Brown via Sports Illustrated
The Carolina Panthers didn't bring in Hayden Hurst for him to be an afterthought in the passing attack. Ian Thomas looks like a lost cause, but there won't be a better chance to see what they genuinely have in former third-round pick Tommy Tremble provided there is enough confidence in the player's pass-catching abilities.
It'll be interesting to see if this changes against the Minnesota Vikings, who aren't exactly setting the world alight on pass defense. And it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out there is some additional urgency attached with both teams winless.