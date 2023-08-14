Panthers News: Bryce Young, D.J. Moore, Frank Reich and winning NFC South
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as another week of practice begins before their trip to the New York Giants?
Overreactions and hot takes are running wild in the aftermath of what turned out to be a dismal 27-0 preseason loss for the Carolina Panthers. We are still in the warmup stage and it's important not to get carried away, but it was a sign that plenty of hard work remains in the coming days before Frank Reich's men next take the field at the New York Giants.
Until then, among the topics causing conversation recently include Reich on the process, Bryce Young's rookie outlook, D.J. Moore continuing to make waves, and Carolina potentially winning the NFC South in 2023.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Former Carolina Panthers WR makes a huge splash
Including D.J. Moore in the trade package that landed the No. 1 overall selection became a necessary evil for the Carolina Panthers. It was obviously a difficult choice for general manager Scott Fitterer, but the opportunity to fix the team's issues at football's most critical position proved too tempting to ignore.
Moore's made an instant impression with the Chicago Bears, developing chemistry quickly with quarterback Justin Fields and looking like the No. 1 wideout option the NFC North team has lacked for years. The former first-rounder out of Maryland raised the hype further against the Tennessee Titans, taking a screen pass and going 62 yards for a memorable touchdown.
This was another strong indicator of what Moore can bring to the Bears. As for the Panthers, they looked disjointed from an offensive standpoint thanks in no small part to suspect consistency from their protection en route to a shutout defeat on home soil.