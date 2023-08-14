Panthers News: Bryce Young, D.J. Moore, Frank Reich and winning NFC South
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's rookie outlook
It wasn't the NFL debut Bryce Young was hoping for against the New York Jets. The Carolina Panthers didn't protect their new prized possession effectively enough, which saw plenty of unnecessary hits comes his way over 11 snaps before he was taken out of the firing line.
Young put his high-end processing and decision-making on display during a brief stint on the field. However, no Panthers fan wants the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft subjected to almost constant duress when competitive games arrive given the obvious durability concerns.
What that means for Young's overall aspirations remains to be seen. But Shane Shoemaker from Clutch Points placed the former Alabama star at No. 3 behind C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson in terms of outlook during his rookie campaign.
"[Bryce] Young has tremendous upside, and one of his greatest strengths is his intelligence and his ability to go off-script, extending plays and making something out of nothing. However, his weaknesses include his size, as mentioned earlier, which won't serve him well if he attempts to make plays outside the pocket frequently against speedier NFL defenders. Young can't or won't be able to absorb too many hits, but what if his offensive line doesn't improve? It'll be interesting to see how head coach Frank Reich and the staff can develop Young. Young will be at his best once this team provides him with the protection and weapons he needs, though this might not happen in this season."- Shane Shoemaker, Clutch Points
Again, we are in overreaction season. One swallow doesn't make a summer, so the expectations and hope surrounding what Young can bring to the Panthers shouldn't diminish based on a cameo outing in front of torrid protection.