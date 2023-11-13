Panthers News: Bryce Young, Donte Jackson, Thomas Brown and Week 11
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Whih Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as attention slowly turns to a daunting Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys?
There's been no movement in terms of changes within the Carolina Panthers despite another capitulation on offense at the Chicago Bears. Murmuings of unhappiness where team owner David Tepper is concerned are beginning to surface, but nothing drastic has emerged as Frank Reich's men begin making preparations for Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.
This has got another bloodbath written all over it, in all honesty. Until then, the stories generating column inches include Thomas Brown's play-calling, Donte Jackson's resolve, belief remaining in Bryce Young, and Carolina opening as heavy underdogs next weekend at Bank of America Stadium.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys odds for Week 11
Coming up against the Dallas Cowboys isn't exactly something the Carolina Panthers will be relishing. These are two teams going in completely different directions, which is reflected in the opening odds among sportsbooks that make for pretty grim reading.
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 10.5-point underdogs versus the Cowboys in Week 11. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone brave enough to wager Carolina on the money line can get them with whopping odds of +420 attached (bet $100 to win $420). Unsurprisingly, Dallas is overwhelmingly favored to easily dispose of Frank Reich's squad at -560 (bet $560 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 41.5 points for the contest. Again, this can be had at -110 both ways.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.