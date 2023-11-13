Panthers News: Bryce Young, Donte Jackson, Thomas Brown and Week 11
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers play-calling
After an encouraging start to life as an NFL play-caller, it's been less-than-stellar over the last two games for offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. The Carolina Panthers have struggled to gain any sort of momentum against two of the league's worst defenses, which raises questions heading into such a tough battle versus the Dallas Cowboys.
When discussing the prospect of resuming play-calling duties, Frank Reich wasn't planning on reversing his original decision so soon into Brown's increased responsibilities based on comments via Sports Illustrated. However, the head coach added that it's a constant evaluation and he'll do what's best for the team.
"Because of my experience calling it, I understand how much responsibility and finger gets pointed when it's usually several factors. I'm not saying it's not important. It is important and it does factor. But I just don't want to jump to any quick conclusions. But as the head coach I'm obviously open to always doing what I think is best to help us win. As a head coach, I'm responsible for looking at how do we make things better? I'm not looking at any staff changes at this point. I can tell you that. We are always looking for what we can do to get better. It's never just one factor it's several factors usually. The way to go about that is each person own up to their responsibility and that's how we'll approach it."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
It's not like the Panthers are going anywhere fast in 2023. Reich might as well let Brown find his feet and grow into the role rather than wrestle back power, although anything can happen if the figurehead believes his job is in jeopardy.