Panthers News: Bryce Young, Donte Jackson, Thomas Brown and Week 11
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers believe in Bryce Young
Bryce Young is going through it right now. Criticism is coming from all directions after his recent struggles, although putting this all on the rookie quarterback's shoulders is beyond foolish in the grand scheme of things.
There are mitigating factors in play. These are preventing Young from hitting his stride immediately, but Dianna Russini of The Athletic went a little deeper into the current state of affairs and Carolina's steadfast belief in their No. 1 overall selection.
"I have learned those in power want to start seeing an offense that looks like what Young executed to precision at the University of Alabama, which included bubbles and RPOs, and that leans into his strengths. This isn’t all on [Frank] Reich, though. It was explained to me by others in the building that the most important goal for a rookie quarterback is keeping him healthy. It’s also about building confidence, installing enough of the offense without overwhelming or confusing him and helping him avoid making horrific mistakes. Patience is perhaps the hardest but most important trait needed within the organization. This may be some of Reich’s thinking, knowing they aren’t there as a team. Not as a roster. Not as an offense."- Dianna Russini, The Athletic
This indicates a level of fear to put Young in genuine harm's way given the personnel around him. If this is the current mindset in Carolina, it speaks volumes about how general manager Scott Fitterer went about his recruitment during an offseason where he felt pretty bullish about the moves made.
As always, Young will just have to make the best of a difficult situation. Whether he can accomplish this against a formidable Dallas Cowboys defense is another matter.