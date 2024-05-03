Panthers news: Bryce Young, draft trades, power rankings and new homes
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
There is no time for the Carolina Panthers to reflect on the hard work accomplished this offseason. The NFL is a fast-moving beast with a relentless calendar. With the main recruitment phases of free agency and the draft firmly in the rearview mirror, attention quickly turns to preparations for the upcoming campaign gaining speed in the coming weeks.
Offseason workouts, rookie minicamp, and mandatory minicamp are all on the schedule over the next month or so. Dan Morgan's done the hard yards this offseason by making tough decisions and molding a roster he believes is capable of being more competitive. Now, the onus is on head coach Dave Canales and his progressive staff to make this new-look unit cohesive in double-quick time.
It'll be fascinating to see how these new pieces come together. Nobody is expecting much from the Panthers in 2024, but that might be a good thing. Fewer expectations mean they could be a surprise other teams don't see coming if Canales gets everyone on the same page quickly.
While we wait for further developments, the stories generating discussion include Bryce Young having everything needed to thrive, the process behind Carolina working out a trade-up for Xavier Legette at No. 32 in the 2024 NFL Draft, new homes for two veterans from last season's squad, and where the Panthers stand in post-draft power rankings.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Former Carolina Panthers find new homes
It's been an offseason of great change for the Carolina Panthers. Dan Morgan might have been Scott Fitterer's right-hand man over the last three years, but the moves made indicate he didn't think too much of the previous general manager's personnel choices all things considered.
Two more former Panthers players reportedly secured alternative employment after Morgan moved in a different direction. Wide receiver D.J. Chark - who is counting more than $3 million against Carolina's salary cap in dead money this season - joined the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a good spot for the vertical threat after the team released Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen this offseason.
Linebacker Deion Jones, who manned the defensive second level well last season in difficult circumstances, has reportedly agreed to join the Buffalo Bills. He'll look to become a viable rotational piece behind Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard - something he looks more than capable of attaining.