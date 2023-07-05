Panthers News: Bryce Young, Eddy Pineiro, Frankie Luvu and D.J. Moore
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young can take Carolina Panthers to playoffs
The grind hasn't stopped for Bryce Young despite this being the quiet period of preparations before the season. He's working out privately under the watchful eye of personal coaches and seems to be putting on a little muscle mass in pursuit of alleviating concerns about his durability at the next level.
Young made an incredible impression over early workouts. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft knows the job's not finished, so it'll be fascinating to see what additional improvements have been made when he takes the field at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Expectations are high regarding Young, which is in keeping with where the Panthers took him in the draft. According to a projection from Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, a potential playoff appearance in Year 1 is well within the signal-caller's capabilities.
"It might seem hard to mess up the No. 1 pick in the draft, but plenty have done it before. This writer doesn't think that's the case in Carolina, where [Bryce] Young offers everything but prototypical size at QB. Will he have growing pains? Sure. But the Alabama product oozes veteran-level poise and should be a definitive step up from the trail of wreckage that was Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Cam Newton 2.0 by the time his rookie year gets well underway. A Year 1 playoff bid wouldn't be crazy."- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
Young needs to remain composed even in the face of adversity - something the quarterback has rarely experienced throughout his football journey. But he's in the best possible spot under exceptional coaches and veterans who'll be on hand to guide him every step of the way.