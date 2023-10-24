Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Austin Corbett and Courtland Sutton
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations formally begin for their Week 8 clash against the Houston Texans?
Players and coaches are back in the building after their bye week. Business is picking up once again for the Carolina Panthers, who are 0-6 and have an urgent need to build some sort of momentum over their remaining 11 games.
This all starts versus the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium in Week 8. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Austin Corbett's status, Bryce Young's toughness, Frank Reich on what comes next, and a possible trade touted for wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OL Austin Corbett's status
The offensive line is in desperate need of some inspiration. Fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, that could arrive this weekend when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans come to town.
Veteran right guard Austin Corbett stated in the locker room on Monday that he expects to be activated for the clash. This comes just under a year after he tore his Achilles and months of grueling rehabilitation.
When discussing the prospect of Corbett suiting up in Week 8, head coach Frank Reich didn't make a commitment one way or another. But he did acknowledge via Sports Illustrated that the former second-round selection was making encouraging progress.
"He had a good week last week, made really good progress. We'll kind of see and make those decisions as the week unfolds and see how he does in practice. But he's been making good progress."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Getting Corbett into the starting lineup would be a significant boost to an interior that's gone through some severe complications this season. But the Panthers must also err on the side of caution if the Nevada product isn't 100 percent.