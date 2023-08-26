Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Brian Burns and Damiere Byrd
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after their third-straight preseason loss heading into the 2023 campaign?
Fans hoping for the Carolina Panthers to end their 2023 preseason schedule on a high were out of luck. Frank Reich's men looked short of reliable depth options down the stretch and fell to 0-3 in warmups against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium, which was the last time we'll see many players in the process blue uniform.
Cuts are coming over the weekend and there might be more incomings for good measure. Until then, the topics generating conversation include Bryce Young's assessment, Frank Reich's reflection, Bruce Burns' high goals, and the Panthers cutting ties with injured wide receiver Damiere Byrd.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers release Damiere Byrd
Before the Carolina Panthers took the field at Bank of America Stadium on Friday evening, the organization officially released Damiere Byrd with an injury settlement. The wide receiver and kick returner looked like a strong candidate to make the 53-man roster before suffering a serious hamstring complication at the worst possible time, ending any hopes of potential involvement in 2023.
The settlement allows Byrd the chance to get back into the league when healthy this season rather than sitting out the entire campaign. It also gives the Panthers a few days to finalize their pass-catching options behind the four or five sitting atop the depth chart.
Byrd is a good player who should find a home elsewhere. This is provided there are no long-term implications for someone who relies heavily on speed and explosiveness to make his presence felt.