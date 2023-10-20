Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Brian Burns and Terrace Marshall
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young criticized
Bryce Young was the consensus choice at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The quarterback blew everyone away during the assessment process and boasted the college credentials normally associated with those taken at the higher end despite his lack of typical NFL height.
The rookie signal-caller has gone through complications on occasion - some through no real fault of his own. However, it's hard to look at his production over the last 3-4 games and not see genuine progress.
That might be getting overlooked given that the Carolina Panthers haven't won a game yet this season, but it's an absolute fact. With offensive coordinator Thomas Brown now assuming play-calling duties, the trajectory should continue to point upward for the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama.
This isn't an opinion shared by everyone. During a recent podcast appearance, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum criticized Young's development and the decision to start him in Week 1. The Charlotte resident also claimed many fans are telling him that Carolina should have gone in a different direction via The Spun.
"I’m personally really disappointed in what I’ve seen, and a lot of my friends — as you know I live in Charlotte — are saying we should’ve taken C.J. Stroud. I still think Bryce is one of the smartest quarterbacks, one of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever seen. But he is developing slow and you have to really wonder, was it a great idea to start him Game 1?"- Paul Finebaum via The Spun
There's always going to be outside noise, that's part of the business. What's important for Young is blocking everything out and keeping his development on track while all around the player seemingly crumbles.
As for the Panthers? There is nothing more important than Young's growth. Nothing.