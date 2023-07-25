Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Cam Newton and training camp
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with one day left until the first training camp practice at Wofford College?
The distinct smell of football is in the air and one day remains before the Carolina Panthers get down to business at training camp. With the league's offseason lull coming to an end, there is palpable excitement among fans and more interest than ever before about what could unfold during what's sure to be a fascinating few weeks in Spartanburg.
Before then, among the stories causing debate include veterans reporting for duty, Cam Newton's response to another clout-chasing teenager, Frank Reich's approach, and Bryce Young's complete trust in Carolina's coaching staff.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers veterans reporting for camp
All eyes will be on Wofford College in Spartanburg later this morning as veterans begin arriving for the start of training camp. Rookies have been there for a few days to get a head start on proceedings, but the atmosphere should pick up with everyone together for the first time since Carolina Panthers' mandatory minicamp.
There will be plenty of tidbits from media availability if previous years are any indication. Let's also hope nobody pulls a Denzel Perryman and gets a speeding ticket heading down I-95.
Established locker room figures won't have much time to acclimatize. The Panthers are holding their first practice on Wednesday, although it will be a relatively light session compared to when the pads go on.