Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Cam Newton and training camp
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's confidence in Carolina Panthers staff
Bryce Young is currently in Spartanburg readying himself for what promises to be a testing few weeks at training camp. Things will get more intense and a lot quicker for the rookie quarterback after impressing considerably during the early workout period, which represents a challenge he's yet to experience at the NFL level.
There's nothing to suggest Young cannot thrive in a more pressurized setting. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft has the intelligence and processing needed to tackle almost everything with customary poise, although joint practices with the New York Jets will be a tremendous measuring stick when he goes up against studs like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.
Young was highly complimentary about Carolina's coaching staff when speaking to Augusta Stone from the team's website. Hopefully, this complete confidence can allow for a profitable training camp before the former Alabama star takes the field in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
"I think the coaches have done a great job of how they've approached coaching me, coaching the quarterback room, challenging me when they feel like it's appropriate, dialing things back when we feel like it's appropriate. I have complete trust in them, and I appreciate the challenge. I love the challenge and feel like being able to have the coaching staff and players that I do around me is what pushes me and allows me to process it and get through it. There's still a lot of growth that I want to do. But I'm excited for that."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
There will be some tough days for Young. But after having things almost entirely his own way throughout his football life, it'll be good to see how the signal caller copes with any sort of adversity.