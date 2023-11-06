Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, injuries and quick turnaround
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after another embarrassing loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9?
As it turned out, any positive momentum generated by the Carolina Panthers from Week 8 was short-lived. The team reverted to type versus the Indianapolis Colts en route to another pathetic loss, which came thanks to costly turnovers, poor discipline, and a general lack of execution on offense yet again.
It's the same old story and fans have every right to feel frustrated. Following another loss, the stories causing conversation include Frank Reich's assessment, Bryce Young's resolve, the prospect of missing two key men for Thursday Night Football, and Carolina's opening Week 10 odds.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers at Bears opening odds for Week 10
The Carolina Panthers have no time to wallow in self-pity. A short week awaits before traveling to the Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football, which comes with added sentiment attached after the trade between the two organizations that centered on No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and wide receiver D.J. Moore.
According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs at the Bears in Week 10. This can be wagered at -110 depending on which side of the points spread you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone daring enough to take Carolina on the money line can do so at +130 (bet $100 to win $130). Despite quarterback Justin Fields' satus in question, Chicago is favored on home soil with odds of -155 (bet $155 to win $100).
DraftKings Sportsbook has set the over/under at 40.0 points. This is available at -110 in both directions.
Game odds refresh periodicially and are subject to change.