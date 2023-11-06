Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, injuries and quick turnaround
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's resolve
This was a late afternoon to forget for Bryce Young. The rookie quarterback turned in his worst performance of the season by a considerable margin in Week 9, looking devoid of inspiration and giving up three interceptions - two of which were returned for touchdowns.
Young's dismal showing came on the same day C.J. Stroud broke the NFL's single-game rookie passing yards record and threw five touchdowns, so it wasn't hard to figure out what the narrative would be in the immediate aftermath. However, it's too soon to be pressing the panic button just yet.
When discussing his lackluster outing, Young took full accountability via USA Today Sports. But the former Alabama star wasn't going to dwell too much in pursuit of improvements this Thursday at the Chicago Bears.
"Obviously, have to be better. Obviously, there’s things you want back. But, it’s part of the game. It is what it is. It’s a long season. You can’t carry any of that over. You gotta take from it, watch the film. We’ll go over this stuff, learn from it, correct it. And then, after that, it resets. Turned the ball over three times, two of ’em turned into 14 points. That’s how you lose a game. Everyone else around me did a great job, and it’s on me. It is what it is. I have to be better. But at the same time, no one’s gonna feel sorry for me. No one’s gonna feel sorry for us. I’ll learn from it, get better and we have to turn our attention to Chicago."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
This is a big test of Young's resolve. But considering the porous offensive line and the lack of genuine talent at the skill positions, things might get worse before they get better.