Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Jaycee Horn and Ikem Ekwonu
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's urgency
Bryce Young is a football savant that wants to be out on the field all the time. However, the Carolina Panthers are proceeding with extreme caution regarding their No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to ensure he's ready to rock with no complications attached in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
Young turned out for a couple of series against the New York Giants and looked decent enough. Even though it was a small sample size as the Panthers gave the majority of reps to Matt Corral and Jake Luton.
When asked about his limited involvement, Young gave a diplomatic response about doing more with less via USA Today Sports. This stems from developing the urgency needed to become successful during the regular season.
"It’s limited opportunities, but you gotta make those count. And I think just listening to coaches stressing urgency of every situation, every down. Again, you get a limited amount of reps in the preseason, but you have to make ’em count. And because of that, there’s a lot of emphasis, a lot of strain to be the best we can."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
The former Alabama star is leaving a good impression during his preseason cameos. If the offensive line provides the consistency needed and the wide receivers also step up following the departure of D.J. Moore, it's hard to envisage a scenario where Young doesn't make a considerable impact right out of the gate.