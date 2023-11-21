Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, offensive line and Week 12
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the dust firmly settles on another poor home loss against the Dallas Cowboys?
It's not been easy for the Carolina Panthers this season. Fans were expecting something to occur in terms of change following the team's heavy defeat to the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium last time out, but it seems as if David Tepper is going to let things run their course for the remainder of 2023 before doing anything more drastic.
That might be frustrating for some, but it's the current state of affairs. While we wait for things to improve, the stories causing conversation include sitting quarterback Bryce Young, the offensive line struggles, Frank Reich on his precarious job status, and Week 12's opening odds against the Tenessee Titans.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers at Titans odds for Week 12
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 4.0-point underdogs at the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. This is available at -110 depending on which side of the points spread takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone wishing to wager Carolina on the money line can get odds of +164 currently (bet $100 to win $164). Tennesse is favored to win on home soil at -196 (bet $196 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 37.0 points.
Over 37.0 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Under 37.0 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.