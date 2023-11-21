Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, offensive line and Week 12
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers don't plan to sit Bryce Young
The calls to take quarterback Bryce Young out of the firing line in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys were deafening among the fanbase on social media. This came after a porous offensive line became incapable of stopping a ferocious defensive front seven from generating pressure almost at will.
This once again came with another indifferent outing from Young and another pick-six thrown in for good measure. But head coach Frank Reich is not planning to sit the former Alabama star moving forward as the Carolina Panthers look to salvage something from the season based on comments via the team's website.
"No consideration to that. You know, looking back on this tape, he did a lot of good things. It's important for him and for us; he's our leader, he's our leader on offense, and he's going to help us get to where we want to go. I've got belief in our guys. You know, be patient, trust your guys. I think that's the biggest thing. You hired the people that you hired for a reason; you've seen evidence of good stuff, stick with it, and be patient and believe."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
The Panthers don't play anybody with a winning record right now until Week 17 when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars. That provides some optimism, but their record suggests things might get a lot worse before they get better.
As for Young, he just needs to survive the campaign and hope those in power put the right pieces around him this offseason.