Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, offensive line and Week 12
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich on Carolina Panthers job status
There are growing murmurings from respected insiders that Frank Reich is in one of the league's hottest seats. The head coach is coming in for some severe criticism with the Carolina Panthers sitting at 1-9, which is a far cry from their ambitious goals of reaching the postseason and winning the NFC South after what those in influential positions perceived to be a strong offseason of recruitment.
When asked about his future in Carolina, the head coach stated via USA Today Sports that he focused on the next game and nothing more. Reich added it's a week-to-week league, so his primary goal is to somehow find a way to get this team off the canvas and trending in a positive direction.
"No, I’m just focused on getting ready for Tennessee. Focused on today, gettin’ into that film, learn from it, learn how we can coach it better, play it better then quickly get your eyes and ears and everything out towards your next opponent. We talk about it in there all the time—this is a week-to-week league. And we all know what we sign up for when we get in this business. I’m comfortable with that. Just keep workin’, put your head down and focus on your work. So I don’t think . . . that’s not a distraction."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
David Tepper's patience can only go so far. He held onto Matt Rhule for too long - which came at the detriment of his team - so it remains to be seen how much rope he'll give the likes of Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer if things don't improve.