Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, OL problems and Shi Smith
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Shi Smith's stock
It would have been easy for Shi Smith to sulk and accept his fate this offseason. Thankfully for the player and the Carolina Panthers, he is made of much sterner stuff.
Things looked bleak for the wide receiver after the Panthers brought in three new faces who were expected to play key roles. Couple this with Damiere Byrd's return, and it wasn't hard to see why the former sixth-round selection was firmly on the roster bubble heading into workouts.
Smith took on this challenge with his customary high work ethic and determination. The South Carolina product took advantage of opportunities when they arose, and another strong outing at the New York Giants with Byrd on the shelf could be enough to make the 53-man roster according to Enzo Flojo at Clutch Points.
"When Damiere Byrd got injured and was put on the sidelines, an opening emerged for Smith. Before then, he wasn't a sure bet for the final roster. After two preseason games, it's clear that he's seizing that opportunity. Following his impressive 20-yard reception last Saturday, Smith pulled in an impressive 59 yards on four catches. His knack for making big plays and his ability in the return game could help him fill the spot that Byrd might have held."- Enzo Floji, Clutch Points
This is far better than anyone could have hoped for Smith coming into camp. If complacency doesn't become an issue, that sixth wide receiver position will be his.