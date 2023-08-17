Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Terrace Marshall and Damiere Byrd
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young looking to improve
Bryce Young looks set to play a similar amount to what we saw against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 2. The quarterback left a decent impression despite facing some tough challenges in terms of pressure, which did nothing to decrease expectations about what the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft could accomplish as a rookie.
The traits that convinced those in power to bring him on board haven't wavered. If other position groups make improvements, it should provide the Carolina Panthers with enough offensive firepower to make a difference next season.
Young was keen to keep a team-first mentality when discussing his first taste of NFL action via USA Today Sports. He also highlighted the need to make improvements in almost all areas and deliver more effective execution in pursuit of moving the chains.
"It was just a unique opportunity being able to play in the first NFL game, ya know, preseason game. But still, just gettin’ your first live, full team snaps—that was great. That was fun. And there’s a myriad of things that I want to improve on as an individual, us as a unit want to improve on. Just better operation, better execution for myself—first and foremost. As a unit, as a team—wanna execute better. But, again, that’s a day-by-day process. We try to approach every day with an 0-0 mindset."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
The Panthers' offense will get better and the scheme concepts should get a lot more creative when competitive games arrive. Anyone criticizing Young over 11 snaps is just pushing their own agenda, especially at this early stage with no context attached.
