Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, trade talk and Dan Campbell
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team gets set to take on the Detroit Lions this afternoon?
Another game day has arrived and it's a difficult one for the Carolina Panthers. Traveling to the Detroit Lions wouldn't be atop the list of chosen encounters after four-straight losses to begin the campaign, but we'll find out whether this squad can roll up their sleeves with the odds heavily against them if nothing else.
It'll be interesting to see how things unfold and whether any adjustments have been made, at the very least. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Frank Reich's optimism, making things easier for Bryce Young, fresh rumors surrounding Carolina's trade intentions, and Dan Campbell's sympathy.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Dan Campbell's sympathy for the Carolina Panthers
The Detroit Lions know a thing or two about languishing among the NFL's bottom-feeders. This was a position they occupied for years, but that is no longer the case with head coach Dan Campbell leading the charge.
When discussing the Panthers recently, Campbell offered some sympathetic words via Sports Illustrated. However, the passionate and respected figurehead in Detroit won't be taking the Carolina Panthers for granted by any stretch of the imagination.
"We talk about it all the time and we've lived it. We've been there. We know what that's like. There's enough of us that's been here and know what it's like when you're trying to find that win. We expect their best shot. If you don't show up and you play sloppy football, you turn the ball over, you don't get takeaways, you're not where you're supposed to be your odds of losing go up."- Dan Campbell via Sports Illustrated
If Campbell needs help from a motivational standpoint, he can refer to the thumping Detroit received at Bank of America Stadium on Christmas Eve. Something that those involved will want to put right in pursuit of getting themselves to 4-1 through five games.