Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, trade talk and Dan Campbell
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers trade talk
The rumor mill has been abuzz this week after a report surfaced about the Carolina Panthers reportedly looking to enter the trade market once again. Getting a genuine No. 1 wide receiver was the supposed goal, although parting ways with draft capital without a first-round pick and going nowhere fast in 2023 reeked of desperation all things considered.
This report came with a mixed response from the fanbase. However, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports stated that the Panthers aren't planning to be active before the deadline unless a huge opportunity presents itself - contradicting the initial revelation from Joran Schultz of The Score.
"Despite reports last week the Panthers would be active in the trade market, sources tell CBS Sports the Panthers have little to no interest in trading legitimate draft capital away. Carolina doesn't have its first-round pick in 2024 and only owns its second-round pick next year. Winless teams rarely make deals for players at the deadline, and a source said it'd have to be a "phenomenal" offer for Carolina to consider a deal at all."- Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports
This seems like the sensible thing to do. The Panthers placed all their chips into the middle to get quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall, so throwing away more assets on a lost season doesn't exactly represent stability.
Carolina was confident in personnel before the campaign began. So they have to hope some struggling individuals begin working towards their preseason objectives.