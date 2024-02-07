Panthers news: Bryce Young, Frankie Luvu, Dave Canales and Ben McAdoo
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu's future
The Carolina Panthers have some important player personnel decisions to make this offseason. They don't have enough salary-cap space to please everybody. There are also some obvious priorities Dan Morgan must address quickly to lay down a marker on how the football operation will be run moving forward.
Signing Frankie Luvu to a long-term deal is one of them. The stud linebacker is an integral part of the team's plans. Joe Person of The Athletic echoed this sentiment, using Morgan's comments about wanting to find dogs as a primary reason why another deal for the one-time Washington State standout is a no-brainer.
"[Dan] Morgan famously said last week the Panthers need more dogs who play hard and are passionate about the game. He might as well have been talking about Luvu, who is hitting free agency at the right time after the two best seasons of his career. Luvu, 27, played every game in 2023 and led the Panthers with a career-high 125 tackles. In 32 games since the beginning of the 2022 season, Luvu has amassed 236 tackles, 12 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for loss. Brian Urlacher and Daryl Washington are the only other players in NFL history to hit those marks over a 32-game span."- Joe Person, The Athletic
The Panthers have got a pretty good deal financially where Luvu is concerned over his three seasons in Charlotte so far. That won't be the case on his new contract, but it'll be money well spent for one of Carolina's genuine cornerstone pieces.