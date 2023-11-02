Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frankie Luvu, Hayden Hurst and Frank Reich
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as attention quickly turns to their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts?
With the trade deadline coming with no movement from the Carolina Panthers, the focus immediately shifts toward what looks to be another winnable home game versus the Indianapolis Colts. This won't see another battle between rookie quarterbacks with Anthony Richardson out for the season with a shoulder complication, but there is some added incentive to pick up a second triumph of the campaign.
Until then, the stories causing conversation include Frank Reich's mindset, Bryce Young shouldering the blame, Frankie Luvu's well-deserved recognition, and Hayden Hurst's prestigious nomination.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu's award
It was a performance for the ages from Frankie Luvu in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. With his mother in attendance for her first NFL game, the prolific linebacker looked like the great Carolina Panthers' second-level defenders of old to play a significant role in their first victory of the 2023 campaign at the seventh time of asking.
Luvu was nothing short of sensational and only lent further support to the claims that he should get a long-term extension. The former Washington State standout got another huge feather in his cap by winning the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week Award in recognition of his exceptional contribution.
Hopefully, Luvu can remain an inspiration on and off the field. Not only over Carolina's remaining 10 games but for the foreseeable future.