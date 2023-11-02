Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frankie Luvu, Hayden Hurst and Frank Reich
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young shouldering blame
It was another hugely impressive outing from quarterback Bryce Young in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. If there was one criticism, it's the number of sacks the Carolina Panthers are conceding.
The offensive line has regressed considerably this season. Missing Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen hasn't helped, but fans were expecting more from a unit that made substantial strides under James Campen's guidance in 2022.
When discussing the protection issues, Young shouldered a lot of the blame based on comments via USA Today Sports. That's what all great leaders do, but it doesn't detract from the severe need to improve consistency over the next 10 games.
"It’s always one of those stats that don’t always tell the whole truth. Whenever you see however many sacks, you automatically think of: What is the line doing or not doing? Some of those sacks are on me. I could do a better job of gettin’ the ball out, movin’ throughout the pocket. Some of them are coverage sacks. And, again, that’s just me makin’ sure I can do a better job of getting through reads, getting through progressions, checking the ball down when necessary—whatever it may be—gettin’ the ball out of my hands, avoidin’ that. But sometimes, just need to throw the ball away and do a better job of that."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
Corbett is now back in the lineup, which is a massive boost. But Ikem Ekwonu's struggles coupled with no stable presence at the left guard position mean the jury is still out as to whether or not Carolina's offensive line can make the adjustments needed to help their rookie signal-caller.