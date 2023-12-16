Panthers News: Bryce Young, Hayden Hurst, injuries and bad weather
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers place Hayden Hurst on IR
Hayden Hurst taking to the practice field in a red non-contact jersey just one day after his father revealed he'd been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia following a hit against the Chicago Bears was a bad look. While the veteran tight end stated the prognosis wasn't career-ending, there's just no telling what coming back too soon would have done for his long-term health.
Hurst hasn't been seen at practice this week. What came next from the Carolina Panthers was the right decision in the circumstances.
The team confirmed that Hurst had been placed on season-ending injured reserve. This gives the former South Carolina college star all the time he needs to rest, recover, and make some important decisions regarding the future.
I've made my opinion on this situation clear previously. While Hurst has every right to carry on playing the game he loves once medically cleared, keeping the bigger picture in mind is of critical importance. If there's even the slightest chance of another big hit jeopardizing a healthy life once he calls it a day, he should walk away now.
Of course, this is something the Panthers have experienced before. Legendary linebacker Luke Kuechly was forced to retire after eight prolific seasons due to several concussions. Although it was gut-wrenching to the fanbase, it was the correct call to make.
There is more to life than football. That's the bottom line in all this.