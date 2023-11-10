Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Frank Reich and D.J. Moore
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's emotion
This was not the bounce-back game that quarterback Bryce Young was hoping for. The No. 1 pick struggled to generate any sort of momentum without consistent protection and wide receivers that could not generate any separation, which also came with clear confidence issues from the signal-caller for arguably the first time.
Young looks like a broken man operating within this incompetent offensive scheme. Something that was reflected in his emotional post-game comments via the team's website.
"First and foremost, I have to be a lot better. We have to be better. It's frustrating, it's very frustrating. And that's not me, that's not just me, that's everyone. We're competitors, and losing is frustrating. It's fresh, you feel it, but at the end of the day, you've got to turn the page. Being frustrated, however you feel, it's not going to win you a game, it's not going to help. You have to turn that and use that in action throughout the week and then we have to translate it to Sunday or Thursday tonight, whatever. We have to translate it."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
It's taken nine games, but Young's frustrations are beginning to show. This is understandable considering the Panthers haven't done enough to help the signal-caller - a situation made worse by the fact C.J. Stroud is putting up historic numbers with the Houston Texans.
Looking at the personnel and bland offensive concepts, it'll be a shock if anything changes. Carolina has failed Young up to now, although the former Alabama star will be the first to admit his performances haven't been up to scratch over the last fortnight.