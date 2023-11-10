4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Bears in Week 10
Could Bryce Young bounce back on primetime?
By Dean Jones
What were some major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance at the Chicago Bears in Week 10?
After the worst display of his NFL career, quarterback Bryce Young got an immediate opportunity to bounce back. And with the national spotlight glaring, no less.
The Carolina Panthers had a rapid-fire turnaround on Thursday Night Football at the Chicago Bears. This was dubbed as a battle between the two teams that negotiated a bombshell trade for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft - a decision that eventually led the franchise to Young after an exhaustive evaluation process.
Some are starting to question whether Carolina made the right call over C.J. Stroud. This was the perfect chance for Young to begin silencing some increasing doubters, but the Panthers once again fell flat on their face on primetime for yet another dismal defeat.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from Young's performance at Soldier Field in Week 10.
Bryce Young's mobility
Bryce Young might be small, but his mobility is something the signal-caller needs to start putting to better use. This would keep defenses honest and allow fewer hits inside the pocket providing he avoids significant contact out on the move.
Young displayed his athleticism on a couple of occasions against the Chicago Bears. When the reads weren't developing as expected, the quarterback looked a lot more confident when it came to escaping from the pocket and making plays with his legs.
It's not ideal. But until the Panthers find better reinforcements at the skill positions - ones that can create separation consistently - this should be one preferred method of keeping the chains moving.