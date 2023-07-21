Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ikem Ekwonu, D.J. Chark and Zack Martin
Taking a closer look at the Carolina Panthers news and rumors from across the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the packing of bags begins ahead of training camp at Wofford College?
As the NFL world focused its attention on the Washington Commanders' record-breaking sale, the Carolina Panthers stayed out of the limelight and moved one step closer to training camp. This is an important part of the preparation period and there is an added sense of excitement this year after so many positive changes and the New York Jets coming to town.
Until then, among the stories causing conversation recently include Bryce Young's plan to alleviate concerns, D.J. Chark going under the radar, Ikem Ekwonu's importance, and the Panthers being named as a potential trade destination for Zack Martin.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers named as possible Zack Martin destination
After a report surfaced about Zack Martin being unhappy with his current contract and reluctance from the Dallas Cowboys to restructure his deal accordingly, the inevitable speculation surfaced about which teams could make a play in the unlikely event he was made available. Something that seems inconceivable for one of the best interior offensive linemen in the business and a sure-fire Pro Football Hall of Famer.
That said, David Latham from Last Word on Sports named the Carolina Panthers as a potential team that could go after Martin despite making improvements across their offensive line in 2022.
"The Carolina Panthers have their franchise quarterback in Bryce Young. Now, they need to make sure that he actually has the proper tools to succeed. Ikem Eknownu looked like the real deal last year, so the tackle position is set, but the interior offensive line still needs a lot of work. Carolina’s offensive weapons are among the worst in the league, so they’ll need a strong offensive line to compensate for that."- David Latham, Last Word on Sports
Again, there is absolutely no chance the Cowboys are going to let Martin go. Anyone thinking otherwise is kidding themselves.