Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ikem Ekwonu, D.J. Chark and Zack Martin
Taking a closer look at the Carolina Panthers news and rumors from across the media.
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark to shape Carolina Panthers season?
There are many unknowns within the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room with the regular season upcoming. Who will step up in the immediate aftermath of D.J. Moore's departure? Can rookie Jonathan Mingo become an instant difference-maker? Does Adam Thielen have anything left in the tank? Can the coaching staff get more from gadget option Laviska Shenault Jr.? Is Terrace Marshall Jr. the real deal?
One player going under the radar is D.J. Chark. The speedy wideout was highly coveted by the Panthers throughout free agency before agreeing to come on board. And Zachary Pereles from CBS Sports named the former second-round selection as someone that could potentially shape Carolina's campaign if everything goes as the coaching staff expects.
"[D.J.] Chark burst onto the scene with a Pro Bowl second season, but injuries have limited him to just 28 of a potential 50 games over the past three campaigns. The Panthers also added Adam Thielen in free agency and drafted Jonathan Mingo in the second round, but Chark is a ready-made deep threat with 6'4" size and 4.34 speed. He should become an important target for Bryce Young quickly."- Zachary Pereles, CBS Sports
Chark is the wildcard that can be a major asset stretching the field. Reich has also stated an intent to enhance the player's route tree and get him involved all over the field, which would be a surprise most teams don't see coming given how things have unfolded throughout his career to date.