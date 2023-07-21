Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ikem Ekwonu, D.J. Chark and Zack Martin
Taking a closer look at the Carolina Panthers news and rumors from across the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's confidence
As Bryce Young stated on countless occasions throughout his pre-draft evaluation, there is nothing he can do about his size. But it didn't stop the quarterback from enjoying an outstanding high school and college career en route to becoming the consensus No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft when it's all said and done.
What the Carolina Panthers have already done to alleviate Young's durability concerns is put together a comprehensive food and nutrition plan. This is matched by a strength and conditioning program that's already added more muscle onto the signal-caller before training camp.
When discussing this aspect of preparation heading into his rookie season with Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the former Alabama star seemed to have complete trust in Carolina's staff to do what's best. And who knows, there might be an opportunity to get some Bojangles into the mix after Young signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the popular food chain.
"I've been able to trust the strength and conditioning staff and the training staff at the organization. This was something that we had talked about having sustainable meals that could help me in my training and still keep me active. Luckily with how the food's prepared and the quality of it, it's able to fall into that category. I'm definitely excited for that."- Bryce Young via CBS Sports
Obviously, gaining weight doesn't guarantee a campaign with no injury concerns attached. No matter their size, any quarterback is one big hit away from having their careers altered - that's why they get paid the big bucks.