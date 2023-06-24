Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ikem Ekwonu, Jonathan Mingo and D.J. Moore
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers great lauds Jonathan Mingo
It's no secret that Jonathan Mingo has a big fan in Steve Smith Sr. The former Carolina Panthers wide receiver sees something special in the Ole Miss product, even giving a formal recommendation to those in power before he became their selection at No. 39 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Smith was seen coaching up Mingo on the sidelines throughout early offseason workouts. The wideouts also got Bryce Young's seal of approval when he made his triumphant introduction to the Panthers ahead of draft Day 2.
When discussing Mingo's credentials on the Cut To It podcast, Smith provided another glowing reference via Yahoo Sports. And the Panthers great sees that fighting spirit that sets others apart from the rest.
"Jonathan Mingo—he’s . . . uh . . . I don’t know how tall he is because everybody’s taller than me. But he’s 222 pounds, and his fluidity is a lot better than what I expected. I thought he was a stiff guy. That boy gets in and out of breaks, he’s very physical, very humble. Southern kid who isn’t really gonna say anything, but he’s gonna give ya hips a little bit and let you know, ‘I’m not no average rookie and you’re not gonna punk me.' Oh, he has that dog in him. But the difference in his dog—he’ll bite you."- Steve Smith Sr. via Yahoo Sports
Mingo might have to bide his time behind the likes of Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Terrace Marshall Jr. initially. But don't be surprised if he becomes a focal point in the passing game as the campaign goes on.